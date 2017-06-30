'Go back to California' scrawled on O...

'Go back to California' scrawled on Oregonians' property

4 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

On Sunday, however, Preston Page and Jessica Faraday awoke to find messages such as "Go back to California" spray-painted across the front of their house and car. Page tells The Oregonian/OregonLive they moved to Portland from Southern California in February and most people have been fantastic.

Chicago, IL

