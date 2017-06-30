Dry weather leaves officials concerned for Fourth

As fire starts to burn the ground cover, center, U.S. Forest Service Public Information Officer Lauren Durocher, left, and Forest Service supervisor Travis Moyer watch the progress of a test burn on ground fuels on the eastern edge of the Sheep Springs Fire in the Metolius Basin June 30, 2017. - Bulletin As fire starts to burn the ground cover, center, U.S. Forest Service Public Information Officer Lauren Durocher, left, and Forest Service supervisor Travis Moyer watch the progress of a test burn on ground fuels on the eastern edge of the Sheep Springs Fire in the Metolius Basin June 30, 2017.

