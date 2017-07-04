Californians accused in underage Oregon sex traffic
Tadario Joseph Battle and Marika Unique Brown were both recently arrested by the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Team. In late June, court records show, Battle and Brown drove two people from California to Medford for the purpose of human sex trafficking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|visit nepa
|Jun 19
|frank
|1
|Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas...
|Jun 19
|spytheweb
|1
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Jun 16
|Wondering
|1
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|Jun 12
|Lee
|2
|Manufacturered homes
|May '17
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May '17
|Corrupt watch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC