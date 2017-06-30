A sunny day two for Waterfront Blues Festival 2017
Portlanders, whose city was described earlier this year as "America's Most Winter-Fatigued City" by The Weather Channel, enjoyed sunshine, cold beer and bumping blues music on day two of this year's Waterfront Blues Festival -- they even earned an extra day for their troubles. A sea of sunbathers in colorful beach chairs stretched as far as the eye could see between the First Tech Blues and Brewery Stage Saturday, while those looking to groove tore up the massive wooden dance floor at the Oregonian Front Porch Stage.
