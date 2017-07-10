4th of July fireworks thunder over a packed downtown Portland waterfront
The Portland Waterfront Blues Festival came to a thunderous conclusion this July 4, ending with the biggest fireworks display in Oregon. Western Display Fireworks launched more than 10,000 explosives in 20 minutes from a barge on the Willamette River, just south of Hawthorne Bridge.
