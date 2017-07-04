10 Patients Got Life-Ending Drugs In ...

10 Patients Got Life-Ending Drugs In Colorado Under New Law

Emergency Calls Increase At Popular Colorado Hiking Trail Emergency medical calls have increased in recent days at a popular Colorado hiking trail. DENVER - Colorado's law allowing terminally ill patients to seek life-ending drugs is quietly underway, with an estimated 10 prescriptions filled since voters approved the practice last year, advocates say.

