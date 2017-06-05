Work starts Monday on $10M Umatilla B...

Work starts Monday on $10M Umatilla Bridge repairs

18 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Interstate traffic at Umatilla will be narrowed to a single bridge for more than a year as the older of the two Columbia River crossings that link Washington and Oregon undergoes a multimillion dollar facelift. The deterioration landed it on the state's list of more than 130 "structurally deficient" bridges , the lone Benton County structure on the list.

