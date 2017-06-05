Will it be cloudy for eclipse in Oregon? Chances of clear skies improve as you move inland
A total solar eclipse is visible through the clouds as seen from Vagar on the Faeroe Islands on March 20, 2015. What's the weather going to be like on Aug. 21, when a total solar eclipse will cut a path across Oregon for the first time in almost 30 years? This far out, it's almost impossible to predict, but according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , there's a significant chance that clouds could obscure the view - at least along the Oregon Coast.
