Watch: What's different between the old staff, Willie Taggart for Oregon Ducks recruiting?

Ducks coach Willie Taggart talks to a player on Team Free during the Oregon Ducks' spring football game on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Eugene. Photo by Serena Morones for The Oregonian/OregonLive Ducks coach Willie Taggart talks to a player on Team Free during the Oregon Ducks' spring football game on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Eugene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.