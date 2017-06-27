Warm Springs fire restricts Highway 26 traffic
A wildfire on the Warm Springs Reservation has restricted traffic flow on U.S. Highway 26. The fire briefly blocked traffic in both directions late Sunday night. As of early Monday morning, vehicles were being escorted by a pilot car between mileposts 96 to 105.
