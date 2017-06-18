TriMet Accuses Kim Kardashian and Kanye West of Stealing Its Old Logo for Their Kids Clothing Line
TriMet has forced Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to stop selling clothing bearing what appears to be the agency's old logo. As first reported by KGW, the design was appropriated on a sweater in the couple's Kids Supply line.
