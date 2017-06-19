Transit Riders Unions vs. Climate Change, White Supremacy and Disaster Capitalism
Over the past few weeks, Portland, Oregon has been catapulted into the national spotlight as the site of clashes between antiracist and antifascist activists, on the one hand, and white supremacist and militia groups like the Prayer Patriots, Oathkeepers and American Freedom Keepers on the other. The right wing militia groups, along with other assorted Trump supporters, descended on the city in the immediate wake of the May 28th deaths of two out of three men who intervened to stop 35-year old Jeremy Joseph Christian, a self-professed white supremacist, from harassing two young Black women, one of them wearing a hijab.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas...
|8 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Jun 16
|Wondering
|3
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|Jun 12
|Lee
|2
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May 24
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May 20
|Corrupt watch
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC