Total solar eclipse casts spotlight o...

Total solar eclipse casts spotlight on rural Oregon town

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

On Feb. 26, 1979, eclipse enthusiasts, photographers and television crews gather to watch the solar eclipse in Goldendale, Wash. The first place to experience total darkness as the moon passes between the sun and the Earth will be in Oregon and Madras, in the central part of the state, is expected to be a prime viewing location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
visit nepa Jun 19 frank 1
News Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas... Jun 19 spytheweb 1
News Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv... Jun 16 Wondering 3
NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross Jun 12 Lee 2
Manufacturered homes May 30 DORY 1
News 800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l... May 24 Solarman 1
Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C May '17 Corrupt watch 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,992 • Total comments across all topics: 281,963,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC