Total solar eclipse casts spotlight on rural Oregon town
Joe Krenowicz, executive director of the Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, gestures toward Mt. Jefferson as the sun rises over Madras, Oregon on June 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|visit nepa
|Jun 19
|frank
|1
|Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas...
|Jun 19
|spytheweb
|1
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Jun 16
|Wondering
|3
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|Jun 12
|Lee
|2
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May 24
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May '17
|Corrupt watch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC