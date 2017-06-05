Tony Awards 2017: Play with Oregon Shakespeare Festival roots wins 2 awards
Rebecca Taichman accepts the award for best direction of a play for "Indecent" at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. The play was commissioned by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Yale Repertory Theatre as part of the festival's "American Revolutions" program.
