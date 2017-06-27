This Just In: Oregon Pets Are Way Fat...

This Just In: Oregon Pets Are Way Fatter Than in Other States, and They Have More Fleas

Willamette Week

Maybe it's the bad weather, maybe it's our high number of doggy hotels , or maybe it's that cats actually don't want to be walked around on a leash . But for whatever reason, pets are fatter in Oregon than most states in the country, according to Portland based veterinary chain Banfield's newly-released State of Pet Health 2017 Report.

