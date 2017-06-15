These Oregon businesses choose to rebuild in Idaho
A worker stacks bags of onions at an onion-processing plant in Hermiston in 2005. Eastern Oregon is onion country, though this year's winter was not kind to the crop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bend Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|18 hr
|Pam
|1
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May 24
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May 20
|Corrupt watch
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC