The Oregon Community Foundation awarded $33,300 to art-related nonprofits in 2017
Since 1997, the Dr. John and Betty Long Unruh Fund of the foundation has distributed more than $1 million in grant awards to local nonprofits for arts-related programs, to continue Dr. Unruh's passion for the arts. The Cobb Children's Learning Center received $2,000 for a sound system, microphones and art easels.
