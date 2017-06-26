The funniest reactions to the World N...

The funniest reactions to the World Naked Bike Ride

Read more: OregonLive.com

Thousands of Portlanders shed their clothes and hopped on a bike Saturday night for the local iteration of the annual World Naked Bike Ride. Record-setting temperatures made for a warm ride in the buff, and many participants ended the ride with a nude frolic through the fountains at Tom McCall Waterfront.

