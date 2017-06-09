Teen charged with stalking after brea...

Teen charged with stalking after breaking windows

A 17-year-old was charged with stalking a business after shattering windows at Keizer Sub Shop twice in May. About 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, Keizer police officers responded to the business at 4490 River Road North on the report of a gun being fired at the windows. The suspect then fled the scene.

