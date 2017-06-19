Sweltering temperatures will be a fac...

Sweltering temperatures will be a factor at USATF Championships: Oregon track & field rundown

One of the story lines at this year's USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships, which begin Thursday in Sacramento, won't have anything to do with the competitors. It's going to be hot , so hot the USATF is reconfiguring the meet schedule.

