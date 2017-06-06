Suspect in Racially Charged Oregon Train Stabbings Indicted for Murder

An Oregon grand jury returned an indictment on Tuesday against a former convict who was arrested in the racially charged stabbings of three men, two of them fatal, aboard a Portland commuter train more than a week ago, court records showed. The suspect, Jeremy Christian, 35, was previously charged in a criminal complaint with nine felony counts stemming from the May 26 incident, in which is accused of yelling racial and ethnic slurs at two African-American teenage girls, one wearing a Muslim head scarf, then attacking three fellow passengers who intervened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.