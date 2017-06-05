Suspect in racially charged Oregon train stabbings indicted for murder
A convicted felon, Jeremy Christian, 35, accused of fatally stabbings two Good Samaritans who tried to stop Christian from harassing a pair of women who appeared to be Muslim, shouts during an appearance in Multnomah County Circuit Court in Portland, Oregon, U.S., May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Beth Nakamura/Pool An Oregon grand jury returned an indictment on Tuesday against a former convict who was arrested in the racially charged stabbings of three men, two of them fatal, aboard a Portland commuter train more than a week ago, court records showed.
