State: Fixbudgets, taxesfor long term
The brutal and horrendously expensive fight over the Ballot Measure 97 tax plan last November had one upside: a collective recognition that Oregonians don't want to go through another campaign like that again. This aversion to costly ballot battles could help push the Oregon Legislature toward a spending and revenue compromise that would set the state on a more prosperous path for years to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beaverton Valley Times.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|4 hr
|Pam
|1
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May 24
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May 20
|Corrupt watch
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC