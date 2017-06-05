State: Fixbudgets, taxesfor long term

The brutal and horrendously expensive fight over the Ballot Measure 97 tax plan last November had one upside: a collective recognition that Oregonians don't want to go through another campaign like that again. This aversion to costly ballot battles could help push the Oregon Legislature toward a spending and revenue compromise that would set the state on a more prosperous path for years to come.

