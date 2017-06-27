Sky-high rental: Cool fire lookout tower in tiny Tiller
If you can't afford $3.85 million to buy tiny Tiller, Oregon , but still crave a taste of this verdant Shangri-La, you can rent a replica of a fire lookout tower high in the mountains above the now-famous former timber town. Dabney Tompkins and Alan Colley, owners of the aerie called Summit Prairie Lookout, have created the comforts of home in a fortress that's up four flights of stairs and surrounded by the Umpqua National Forest.
