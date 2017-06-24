Sheriff: Road Flagger Dies When Hit b...

Sheriff: Road Flagger Dies When Hit by Dump Truck

Read more: US News & World Report

Authorities say a flagger who was helping direct a dump truck driver died when the truck accidentally backed over him southeast of Portland in Happy Valley. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 71-year-old flagger was helping the driver move a stalled dump truck out of the road Friday afternoon when he was struck.

