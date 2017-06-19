Sean Dollars, elite 2019 Rancho Cucamonga RB, set to visit Oregon Ducks this weekend
Hoping to capitalize on a recently built pipeline to Rancho Cucamonga High School , having signed four-star duo Thomas Graham Jr. and Jaylon Redd in the class of 2017, Oregon is set to host 2019 running back Sean Dollars this weekend. The Ducks were the 5-foot-10, 185-pound ball-carrier's first offer in April, but he has since added scholarships from Arizona State, Colorado, Nebraska, TCU, UCLA and Utah, establishing him as one of the West's top prospects in the class of 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|visit nepa
|Mon
|frank
|1
|Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas...
|Jun 19
|spytheweb
|1
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Jun 16
|Wondering
|3
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|Jun 12
|Lee
|2
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May 24
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May '17
|Corrupt watch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC