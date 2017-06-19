Sean Dollars, elite 2019 Rancho Cucam...

Sean Dollars, elite 2019 Rancho Cucamonga RB, set to visit Oregon Ducks this weekend

12 hrs ago

Hoping to capitalize on a recently built pipeline to Rancho Cucamonga High School , having signed four-star duo Thomas Graham Jr. and Jaylon Redd in the class of 2017, Oregon is set to host 2019 running back Sean Dollars this weekend. The Ducks were the 5-foot-10, 185-pound ball-carrier's first offer in April, but he has since added scholarships from Arizona State, Colorado, Nebraska, TCU, UCLA and Utah, establishing him as one of the West's top prospects in the class of 2019.

Chicago, IL

