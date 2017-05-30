Samurai wasps battle invasive stink bugs in Oregon
A natural enemy has arrived to help control the brown marmorated stink bug, an invasive pest that devastates gardens and crops, particularly orchard fruits and nuts. The samurai wasp is a tiny insect that hunts for the egg masses of brown marmorated stink bugs and lays an egg inside each egg in the mass.
