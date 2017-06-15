Real ID bill heads to Oregon Senate for vote
Oregon lawmakers have advanced a proposal that would allow the state to issue state driver's licenses and identification cards in compliance with federal standards borne after the 9/11 attacks beginning in the next three years. Even if the proposal ultimately becomes law, Oregon residents thinking about booking flights for next year's family vacation or work trips still might consider getting their passports updated beforehand if need be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|19 hr
|Pam
|1
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May 24
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May 20
|Corrupt watch
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC