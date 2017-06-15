Real ID bill heads to Oregon Senate f...

Real ID bill heads to Oregon Senate for vote

1 hr ago

Oregon lawmakers have advanced a proposal that would allow the state to issue state driver's licenses and identification cards in compliance with federal standards borne after the 9/11 attacks beginning in the next three years. Even if the proposal ultimately becomes law, Oregon residents thinking about booking flights for next year's family vacation or work trips still might consider getting their passports updated beforehand if need be.

Chicago, IL

