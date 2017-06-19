Polish human rights official under fi...

Polish human rights official under fire for Holocaust remark

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

A leading Polish human rights official, Adam Bodnar, has come under fire for saying the "... Under an Oregon roadkill bill passed overwhelmingly by the Legislature and signed last week by the governor, motorists who crash into the animals can now harvest the meat. The Supreme Court has almost certainly decided what to do about President Donald Trump's travel ban affecting citizens of six mostly Muslim countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
visit nepa Jun 19 frank 1
News Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas... Jun 19 spytheweb 1
News Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv... Jun 16 Wondering 3
NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross Jun 12 Lee 2
Manufacturered homes May 30 DORY 1
News 800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l... May '17 Solarman 1
Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C May '17 Corrupt watch 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,141 • Total comments across all topics: 281,992,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC