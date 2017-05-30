Police in Portland, Oregon, prepare f...

Police in Portland, Oregon, prepare for opposing political rallies

Police in Portland girded for potential unrest on Sunday, citing "online threats of violence," ahead of dueling political rallies planned by supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump after racially charged killings convulsed Oregon's largest city. The Trump Free Speech Rally and counter-protests were set to unfold a week after a man shouting religious and racial slurs at two teenage girls on a Portland commuter train stabbed three passengers who intervened, killing two of them.

