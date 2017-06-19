Oregon's arts and culture sector cont...

Oregon's arts and culture sector contributed $687 million to Oregon's economy in 2015

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

Oregon's arts and culture sector contributed $687 million and 22,299 jobs to Oregon's economy in fiscal year 2015, according to the latest Arts & Economic Prosperity study from Americans for the Arts. The data reveals that arts and culture jobs across Oregon generated $469.5 million in household income to local residents and delivered $53 million in local and state government revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
visit nepa Jun 19 frank 1
News Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas... Jun 19 spytheweb 1
News Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv... Jun 16 Wondering 3
NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross Jun 12 Lee 2
Manufacturered homes May 30 DORY 1
News 800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l... May 24 Solarman 1
Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C May '17 Corrupt watch 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,433 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC