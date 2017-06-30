Oregon Youth Authority reviews securi...

Oregon Youth Authority reviews security after teens escape

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

Oregon Youth Authority officials are reviewing their security policies after two teenagers escaped from Camp Riverbend, a transitional living facility in La Grande. Authorities say 18-year-old Brittain McAuliffe and 18-year-old Micah West left through a gate June 20 after taking a slide card from the facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
visit nepa Jun 19 frank 1
News Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas... Jun 19 spytheweb 1
News Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv... Jun 16 Wondering 1
NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross Jun 12 Lee 2
Manufacturered homes May '17 DORY 1
News 800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l... May '17 Solarman 1
Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C May '17 Corrupt watch 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,021 • Total comments across all topics: 282,148,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC