Oregon Wants to Regulate Flexible Work Schedules Out of Existence

Denbrow's 'fair work week' bill, requiring employers to provide worker schedules one week in advance and pay workers extra if shifts are added, removed, or changed, is quickly working its way through the legislature. Dembrow says his bill will give workers "stability to know when to schedule childcare, second jobs, college classes and other aspects of everyday life."

