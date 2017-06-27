Oregon teen sentenced for social medi...

Oregon teen sentenced for social media-fueled shotgun blasts

Read more: The News-Review

An Oregon high school student who fired shotgun blasts into a home with seven people inside has been sentenced to six years in prison. The Mail Tribune reports Felipe Villalba pleaded guilty Monday to attempted first-degree assault.

