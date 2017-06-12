Oregon tech leaders voice support for corporate tax plan
Leaders from Oregon's technology industry spoke in favor of a new corporate tax plan Tuesday, during the first public hearing on the proposal introduced by two top Democrats last week. The tech companies were among businesses that weighed in behind the scenes as House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, and Sen. Mark Hass, D-Beaverton, developed the proposal .
