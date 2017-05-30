Oregon teachers union files multi-billion dollar corporate tax initiative
One of Oregon's largest public employee unions is once again asking voters to raise corporate taxes, less than a year after they rejected the mammoth Measure 97. The Oregon Education Association is in the process of filing a November 2018 ballot initiative that could raise as much as $1.75 billion annually for K-12 and higher education through a corporate tax that would be assessed based on companies' sales. The teachers union is also filing a second initiative that would make it easier for the Legislature to raise corporate taxes to pay for education.
