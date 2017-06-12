Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich goes undrafted - Wed, 14 Jun 2017 PST
Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich, who as a teenager pleaded guilty to molesting a 6-year-old girl, was not taken in Major League Baseball's draft. Heimlich was the top pitcher during the regular season for the No.
