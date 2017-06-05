Oregon Senate passes $8.2 billion K-12 spending plan
An $8.2 billion spending plan for Oregon's K-12 schools is headed to the House for a vote as early as next week, after it passed the Senate on a 25-5 vote Thursday. It's the first major budget moving through the Legislature, which has only four weeks left before lawmakers must adjourn.
