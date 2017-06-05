Oregon program's 'dummy' SSN belonged to someone
The Oregon Health Authority used what it believed to be an unassigned Social Security number for five years to enroll young adults in a program that administers birth control and other family planning services. The practice ended when the agency learned the number did in fact belong to an individual.
