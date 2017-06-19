Oregon police pursuit ends in gunfire...

Oregon police pursuit ends in gunfire, suspect killed

Highway 126 outside Florence has re-opened after police were involved in the pursuit and exchanged gunfire that left a suspect dead. The Lane County Sheriff's Office said its deputies, the Florence police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were involved in a pursuit with a suspect.

