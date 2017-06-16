Oregon Officially Debuts Third Gender for Driver's Licenses
Last month, I wrote about how Oregon was considering giving people the option to label themselves as "non-binary" on their driver's licenses. Now, this rule change has been approved , and starting on July 1, Oregonians will be the first people in the nation to have the chance to be a gender other than male or female.
