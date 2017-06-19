Oregon moves to strengthen its unique...

Oregon moves to strengthen its unique sanctuary state status

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Oregon's Legislature took a step closer Tuesday to strengthening its unique sanctuary-state status, with the House passing a bill that would bar state and local agencies from asking about a person's immigration status and from disclosing information to federal officials, except in certain circumstances. The bill, introduced at the request of Gov. Kate Brown and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, both Democrats, has sharply divided lawmakers along party lines in the Democrat-controlled Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
visit nepa Mon frank 1
News Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas... Mon spytheweb 1
News Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv... Jun 16 Wondering 3
NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross Jun 12 Lee 2
Manufacturered homes May 30 DORY 1
News 800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l... May 24 Solarman 1
Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C May '17 Corrupt watch 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,755 • Total comments across all topics: 281,909,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC