Oregon moves to strengthen its unique...

Oregon moves to strengthen its unique sanctuary state status

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Feb. 27, 2017, file photo, protestors chant during a rally in Portland, Ore.outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Oregon's Legislature has taken a step closer to defying a federal government crackdown on illegal immigration, with the House passing a bill that seeks to restrict the ability of state and local agencies, including law enforcement, to inquire about a person's immigration status and prohibiting public agencies from disclosing information to federal officials except in certain circumstances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
visit nepa Mon frank 1
News Undocumented graduate is leaving PSU with a pas... Mon spytheweb 1
News Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv... Jun 16 Wondering 3
NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross Jun 12 Lee 2
Manufacturered homes May 30 DORY 1
News 800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l... May 24 Solarman 1
Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C May '17 Corrupt watch 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,834 • Total comments across all topics: 281,913,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC