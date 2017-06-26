Oregon Moves One Step Closer To Real ...

Oregon Moves One Step Closer To Real ID Compliance

Oregon is one step closer to complying with a 12-year-old federal law that governs the security of drivers' licenses. The Oregon Senate approved a bill Monday that would allow the Oregon DMV to issue licenses that meet federal approval.

