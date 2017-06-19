Oregon missionary accused of sexually abusing Cambodian boys, pleads not guilty
A federal grand jury has returned an eight-count indictment against a missionary worker from Oregon who is accused of molesting six underage boys while in Cambodia between 2005 and 2013. The Eugene Register-Guard reports 39-year-old Daniel Stephen Johnson pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday during his arraignment.
