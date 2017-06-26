Oregon Legislature passes bill aimed at Comcast's taxes
Lawmakers introduced the bill in response to an eight-year property tax fight, curing which Comcast has accumulated $147 million in disputed taxes. Lawmakers introduced the bill in response to an eight-year property tax fight, curing which Comcast has accumulated $147 million in disputed taxes.( The Oregon Senate voted 24-7 Monday to approve a bill designed to remove an incentive for companies to delay paying large tax bills, joining lawmakers in the House who approved the bill in May .
