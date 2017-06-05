Oregon lawmakers advance $8.2 billion funding plan for K-12 schools
Oregon lawmakers advanced an $8.2 billion plan to fund K-12 schools on Tuesday, with some criticizing the bill as inadequate even as they voted for it. By passing the school spending plan weeks before the rest of the state budget, and at a level significantly above what Gov. Kate Brown recommended, lawmakers increased pressure on themselves to come up with more taxes or other revenue before they adjourn.
