Oregon lags on diesel, but school bus fix can't wait: Editorial

While work to set stricter diesel standards this legislative session has been disappointing, lawmakers should extend a deadline that would allow school districts and private companies to retro t old bus engines with help from Volk- swagen settlement money. While work to set stricter diesel standards this legislative session has been disappointing, lawmakers should extend a deadline that would allow school districts and private companies to retro t old bus engines with help from Volk- swagen settlement money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.