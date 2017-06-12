Oregon lags on diesel, but school bus fix can't wait: Editorial
While work to set stricter diesel standards this legislative session has been disappointing, lawmakers should extend a deadline that would allow school districts and private companies to retro t old bus engines with help from Volk- swagen settlement money. While work to set stricter diesel standards this legislative session has been disappointing, lawmakers should extend a deadline that would allow school districts and private companies to retro t old bus engines with help from Volk- swagen settlement money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NJ election Machines are Rigged By George Norcross
|Mon
|Lee
|2
|Manufacturered homes
|May 30
|DORY
|1
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|May 24
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May 20
|Corrupt watch
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC