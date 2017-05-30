Oregon is known for pinot noir, and these two chemical engineers make some of the best
IN THE FOOTHILLS of the Coast Range lies the heart of Oregon wine country, an area where growing, and crafting, great pinot noir melds dreams and history. Two chemical engineers, Sanjeev Lahoti and Angela Summers, are building a second career after falling in love with wine during a trip to California's Napa Valley.
